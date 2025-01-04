Mina Shirakawa Opens Up About Facing Mercedes Moné At Wrestle Dynasty

STARDOM star Mina Shirakawa spoke with Justin Barrasso about several topics, including how facing AEW TBS and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné at Wrestle Dynasty has been her dream match.

Shirakawa said, “We’ve been friends for the last four or five years, and it’s been my dream to wrestle Mercedes. We met when she came to Japan, and we’ve been close ever since. It’s time for us to finally wrestle. I’m very excited for the match, and I want to be the champion with the New Japan Strong title belt.”