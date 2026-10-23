Mini Vikingo Dealing With Elbow Injury

AAA wrestler Mini Vikingo is reportedly dealing with an elbow injury after being pulled from a scheduled match on the October 20 episode of WWE NXT due to medical clearance concerns.

According to Wrestling Inc., citing PWInsider Elite, Vikingo is currently experiencing an elbow-related issue. However, the severity of the injury remains unknown, and there has been no indication of how much time he could potentially miss.

Vikingo had originally been scheduled to team with EK Prosper and Chazz “Starboy” Hall for a six-man tag team match against Vanity Project on NXT. However, Robert Stone announced during the show that Vikingo had not been medically cleared to compete, resulting in a change to the planned lineup.

The development came just one week after Vikingo and Hall competed in the quarterfinals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, where they suffered a loss to Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes. It remains unclear when Vikingo sustained the reported elbow injury or whether it was connected to that match.

Despite his absence from NXT, Vikingo reportedly remained advertised for an upcoming championship opportunity in AAA. He is scheduled to challenge Rey Fenix for the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship during the October 31 broadcast of Héroes Inmortales.

However, his continued inclusion in the advertised match does not necessarily mean he has received medical clearance. Neither the extent of the injury nor his availability for the championship encounter has been confirmed.

For now, Vikingo’s immediate in-ring status remains uncertain as he deals with the reported elbow issue ahead of his scheduled title match against Fenix.