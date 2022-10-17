Minoru Suzuki Makes His Canadian Debut at IWS Freedom to Fight Event

Japanese legend Minoru Suzuki made his Canadian debut on October 15 at the IWS Freedom To Fight show. This event took place in Montreal, Quebec at Club Unity in front of sold out crowd. Suzuki went up against rising Canadian indy star Kevin Blanchard at the event.
Minoru Suzuki in Montreal! 💙 @IWSHardcore pic.twitter.com/ETXFFepJAC
— Pat Laprade (@PatLaprade) October 16, 2022
Minoru Suzuki made his Canada Debut for IWS in Montreal & what a match it was vs Kevin Blanchard
Here's a clip of some brutal chops between @suzuki_D_minoru & @kblanchardstomp
🎥 @ClaudioComedy#njpw #ajpw #WrestlingIsLife
⬇️ More match highlightshttps://t.co/0qh7IEfJ99 pic.twitter.com/efxahAkT72
— JOFO IN THE RING (@jofointhering) October 16, 2022
Here are the results for IWS Freedom To Fight show courtesy of PWInsider:
- *Benjamin Tull defeated Matt Falco to win the IWS World title.
- *Kristara & Dani Leo beat Melanie Havok & Katrina Creed.
- *JT Producer & Shayne Hawke beat Sexxxy Eddy & Bob Anger.
- *Steven Mainz beat Alex Maze.
- *IWS Canadian champion Green Phantom beat Big Ben Ortmanns.
- *Beast King FTM & Zak Patterson beat Jason Petitclerc & Karl Jepson.
- *Minoru Suzuki beat Kevin Blanchard in his Canadian debut.