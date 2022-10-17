Minoru Suzuki Makes His Canadian Debut at IWS Freedom to Fight Event

Japanese legend Minoru Suzuki made his Canadian debut on October 15 at the IWS Freedom To Fight show. This event took place in Montreal, Quebec at Club Unity in front of sold out crowd. Suzuki went up against rising Canadian indy star Kevin Blanchard at the event.

Minoru Suzuki made his Canada Debut for IWS in Montreal & what a match it was vs Kevin Blanchard Here's a clip of some brutal chops between @suzuki_D_minoru & @kblanchardstomp 🎥 @ClaudioComedy#njpw #ajpw #WrestlingIsLife ⬇️ More match highlightshttps://t.co/0qh7IEfJ99 pic.twitter.com/efxahAkT72 — JOFO IN THE RING (@jofointhering) October 16, 2022

