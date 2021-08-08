Miro Addresses Lana’s Status In The Wrestling Business

During an interview with Action Sports JAX, AEW star Miro commented on his wife Lana’s status in the wrestling business after being released from WWE:

“Well, currently she’s doing her own thing. But also it’s not about me, it’s about what she wants to do. She’s been in the business for such a long time and she came fresh out of nowhere. So I wouldn’t be surprised if she stays in wrestling because there are so many opportunities coming because she’s one of the best. But also, outside of wrestling because before wrestling, she was something else. My mind is blown if she decides to focus on a different career path and how successful that would be.”

Miro also commented on his current character in AEW:

“It came from exactly what it is. It is the Redeemer because as you know, I was somewhere else before and came in and was put in the position to be the best man for Kip Sabian which I thought was OK because I love Kip. I’m gonna do my due diligence and help him out. But then once that wedding hit, it gave me a PTSD, if you will. From then on, I decided this is not gonna be anymore and it’s gonna be my show. I’m here to redeem myself. That’s why I’m the Redeemer and have been through so much in my career that I’m ready to destroy people and then forgive them because this is what I do. It’s not about beating people and moving on. It’s about beating them and teaching them how to be better, but at the same time, establish me as the most dominant champion in professional sports. That TNT title is currently he most prestigious title the way it has been defended and protected. We don’t play basketball. I just kick people’s heads.”