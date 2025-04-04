Miro Announced For KnokX Pro Appearance During WM41 Week In Vegas

KnokX Pro released the following announcement today to confirm Miro (Rusev) for their WrestleMania 41 Weekend show in Las Vegas, NV. later this month:

KPE is proud to welcome home our highly esteemed special guest Miro!

KnokX Pro’s very own alumni from the graduating first class of 2009! We are very honored to be in the presence of God’s Favorite Champion, The Redeemer, The Best Man, The Bulgarian Brute as he celebrates with us during Mania Week in Downtown Las Vegas on Rusev Day no less! Join us as at @dlvec as we give him a warm welcome! Buy your tickets now https://knokxproentertainment.ticketspice.com/knokx-pro-sponsorship-las-vegas