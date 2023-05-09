Miro Answers Fan Who Asks If He And CJ Perry (Lana) Have Broken Up

There was a ridiculous rumor going around on social media that CJ Perry (former WWE star Lana) and AEW star Miro had split up.

The rumor began after fans saw Instagram photos and videos of Perry in Puerto Rico without Miro. After she was photographed with some current WWE stars, some fans went crazy and attempted to fuel the rumors.

Miro was asked about the rumors, and he responded as best he could. “Didn’t you know she’s still with Bobby Lashley?” he tweeted.

A quick look at their social media accounts reveals that they are still together and happily married.