Miro Auditioning for Various Roles in Hollywood

AEW star Miro recently appeared on Renee Paquette’s “The Sessions” podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Miro said he’s been auditioning for various roles in Hollywood:

“I get auditions every now and again. They liked me and they wanted to book me for this New York show for a CBS pilot. Like yeah, it was my first one. I’ve never done this before. I had an audition, and boom, they called me. I was really excited and it was a great experience. I got to live in Brooklyn for two weeks. I got to experience New York, which was great for me because I used to hate New York. I just had another audition this morning. It was really cool. It was for a western movie. I still do my acting school. I go there every week with Lesly Kahn. I think everybody should do that. Everybody should have a second and a third gig.”

Miro also spoke about praying daily:

“I pray. I love God. I love Jesus, my Savior. I have a spiritual direction as well, one your a day, everyday. I meet with my spiritual direction coach once a week. Then every day, I sit down for one hour to read certain verses from the Bible, you sit and you meditate, and just listen to God, and then you write it down. Then you meet and you talk about your experience about what God told you this week, and then you move on to the next.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)