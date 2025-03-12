Miro & CJ Perry Renew Wedding Vows After Reported Split

Earlier in 2024, reports emerged that Miro (formerly Rusev in WWE) and CJ Perry (formerly Lana) had ended their marriage after over seven years together. However, in a surprising turn, TMZ.com has now confirmed that the couple has reconciled and recently renewed their wedding vows.

“The couple tells TMZ Sports they started talking again in June 2024 when Miro — FKA Rusev in WWE — returned stateside after visiting his home country of Bulgaria. As the months went on … they slowly continued to rekindle their relationship, with Perry even jetting over to Bulgaria for the Christmas holiday.”

Their rekindled romance led to an intimate vow renewal ceremony just weeks ago.

“Fast forward to a few weeks ago … they held a small ceremony at a church in L.A. and doubled down on their marriage.”

TMZ also noted that Miro and Perry are now living together, splitting their time between Los Angeles and Bulgaria.

Their renewed commitment has come as a pleasant surprise to fans, marking a new chapter in their relationship after their short-lived separation earlier this year.