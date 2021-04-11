Miro Comments On Being In Attendance At WWE WrestleMania 37

It was revealed on social media that former WWE star Miro (Rusev) was in attendance at WWE Wrestlemania 37 along with Lana’s father. Miro wrote the following in response to a photo posted by Lana:

Yesterday, I was surprised by @ToBeMiro and Dad! My father supported all my decisions to get me here, and my husband supported my decision this year to live in a hotel for 250 days, thousands of miles from home, so I could be closer to training. I’m a lucky woman. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/K2F71dMQ6k — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) April 11, 2021