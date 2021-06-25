Miro Comments On Charlotte Flair And Andrade

AEW TNT Champion Miro took to Twitter this week and responded to recent comments from Andrade El Idolo. As noted, Andrade spoke with Jim Ross in a sitdown interview on AEW Dynamite last week and made it clear he has his eye on the AEW TNT Title, currently held by Miro, and the AEW World Title, held by Kenny Omega.

Miro responded to those comments and apparently made a reference to Andrade’s fiancee Charlotte Flair. “This guy must think getting undeserved title shots runs in the family,” Miro wrote.

The third generation wrestler Andrade responded today with a clip from when he defeated Miro in WWE, when he was known as Rusev. Andrade captioned the video with, “Buenos días…. [fist emoji x 3]”