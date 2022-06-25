Miro Discusses His Original AEW Deal, Getting a Bigger Salary and More

In a recent interview with Fightful Select, Miro provided additional information regarding his agreement with AEW.

After being released from WWE on April 15, 2020 as a result of COVID-19 budget cuts, Miro joined AEW in the summer and made his AEW debut on September 9, 2020’s Dynamite. It was previously reported that Miro’s contract with the company was unusually brief.

In a follow-up, Miro confirmed the short deal and said that the COVID-19 outbreak was the reason he initially gave AEW President Tony Khan a discount.

Miro said, the brief contract was done so that he could prove things during the pandemic, and then get a bigger salary once the contract was set to expire.” Initially, AEW was paying for the “Twitch guy,” but now they are paying for “The Redeemer,” he stated

Miro said that AEW wanted him long-term and that the conversations with them were great. Early in March of this year, it was revealed that Miro had signed a four-year contract extension to remain with the company through 2026.

Before losing to Sammy Guevara on the December 25, 2021 episode of Dynamite, Miro had previously held the AEW TNT Title for 140 days in 2021. He had won the title by defeating Darby Allin at Full Gear 2020.

Miro returned to action a few weeks ago on the June 1 Dynamite and defeated Johnny Elite (aka John Morrison) after missing several months due to a hamstring injury. Then, on last week’s Road Rager Dynamite, he defeated Ethan Page to earn a spot in the AEW All-Atlantic Title battle at Forbidden Door.

For anyone who missed it, information about the circumstances surrounding Miro’s absence last year and the initial ideas behind his recent comeback can be found by clicking here.

The first-ever AEW All-Atlantic Champion will be decided in a Fatal 4 Way match between Miro, PAC, Malakai Black, and Clark Connors, which will be featured at the AEW vs NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view on Sunday.