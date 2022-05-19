Miro Featured In Pilot Trailer For CBS’ New “East New York” TV Series

AEW star Miro is featured in a pilot trailer for the new “East New York” TV series from CBS.

We noted back in late March how Miro revealed that he was working on a new TV series in New York City, and that he was temporarily living in Brooklyn while filming the pilot. His IMDB page revealed that he was working on the “East New York” series, which was in pre-production at the time. Miro’s IMDB page also revealed that hew was playing a character called Nikolai Dushkin, which he confirmed on Instagram.

In an update, the “East New York” pilot trailer was released today and Miro’s Nikolai Dushkin character can be heard asking for a lawyer while being interrogated by police.

CBS previously gave a pilot order to “East New York,” which is a cop drama written by William Finkelstein and Mike Flynn. It’s now been announced that the show is set to join the CBS line-up for the fall season, airing on Sundays at 9pm ET.

The “East New York” cop series also features Amanda Warren, Richard Kind, Jimmy Smits, Olivia Luccardi, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Kevin Rankin, C.S. Lee, Lavel Schley, Edmond Laryea, Oryan Landa, Fred Tolliver Jr., and Ruben Santiago-Hudson.

The synopsis for the show reads like this: “Regina Haywood is the newly promoted deputy inspector of East New York, a working-class neighborhood at the eastern edge of Brooklyn. She leads a diverse group of officers and detectives, some of whom are reluctant to deploy her creative methods of serving and protecting during the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification.”

You can see the trailer below.

It was revealed in early March that Miro signed a new four-year contract extension, which will keep him with AEW until at least early 2026. He has not wrestled since losing to Bryan Danielson at AEW Full Gear on November 13. Miro had been dealing with a hamstring injury for a while, but word is that he’s been cleared to return for some time now.

There’s no word on when Miro might be back in action, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more on Miro and his TV project. You can see the “East New York” trailer below: