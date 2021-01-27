Miro Makes A ‘Guarantee’ About His AEW Career

During his recent Twitch stream, AEW star Miro commented on the AEW World Title and responded to fan saying that he “sucks” and should go back to WWE:

“When the time is right. I’ve said that before. And I can guarantee you that if I don’t become AEW Champion, I’m going to probably retire. Actually not probably, I will retire. Do you know what that means? That means I’m going to become AEW Champion.”

“First of all, I had no idea you are part of the WWE. Second of all, you can’t tell me what to do, man. And I respect your opinion that I suck. You’re right, I suck. But do I? That’s your opinion. Share it, scream it, write it, put it in a letter, send it to AEW, send it to Tony Khan. Send in a complaint, say ‘Miro sucks.’ I would love to see one of that, because so far I have about 30,000 letters, fan mail, each and every month about how good I am. And if you think I suck, please send it to AEW. I’m sure they’ll redirect your letter, because I collect those. I get all the fan mail and unfortunately so far I haven’t had a single hate mail. And if you want to be the first one, please apply, please send that and I’ll make sure that it gets to me.”

