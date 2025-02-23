Miro Makes First In-Ring Appearance Since Leaving AEW, WWE Reportedly Interested

Just weeks after his AEW release, Miro has officially returned to in-ring action, competing at a Qatar Pro Wrestling event on February 22nd in Doha, Qatar, where he faced AAA Mega Champion Alberto Del Río.

According to Fightful Select, Miro was healthy and ready to compete for months, with creative plans being discussed for him throughout 2024. However, those conversations eventually went silent, and for the past six months, AEW had reportedly not discussed Miro creatively at all, leading to speculation that he wouldn’t be returning to the company.

Sources indicate that WWE is interested in re-signing Miro, who previously worked there under the Rusev persona before leaving for AEW in 2020. Dave Meltzer has also reported that WWE has already discussed creative plans for him, though it’s unclear if he has signed a contract yet.

With Miro now actively competing again, his next move remains a major talking point, as a WWE return seems more likely than ever.