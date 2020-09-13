Miro On If He’s Tired Of Being In “Stupid” Wedding Segments

During a recent episode of one of his Twitch streams, AEW Superstar Miro (Rusev in WWE) was asked if he was tired of appearing in “stupid” pro wrestling wedding angles. He said,

“First of all, I have never been in a stupid wedding segment. If you want to go back and research all the wedding segments that I did, they all have broken all kinds of records, thank you very much and no, weddings are fun. Who gets tired of going to a wedding? I don’t know. I’m not tired of having fun. Are you?”

It was revealed during last week’s AEW Dynamite broadcast that Miro will be the “Best Man” for Kip Sabian’s upcoming wedding to Penelope Ford.