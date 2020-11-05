Miro Opens Up About His Final Match In WWE and Being Fined For Cutting His Hair

During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Miro talked about his final WWE match as Rusev:

“I knew the last match I had on TV was my last match. It was me and Humberto Carillo against Garza and Bobby. The match started. We were supposed to go over. Next thing I know, I’m losing. Next thing I know, Garza is beating me. Not even Bobby who was the feud. I already don’t have any wins against these people. It doesn’t matter, I’m a professional and whatever you want to do, that’s what we do. Here comes the finish, a rollup, and the instructions were for him to leave the ring. Next thing you know I see the ref goes to his ear. Next thing you know, Angel goes to the corner and raises his hand while I’m in the ring selling a rollup. I turn around and I see what’s happening. I charged him and beat the f**k out of him. I saw him there and my eyes turned red because I knew what they were trying to do. I went after him and started clubbing him. He rolled out and I broke Joey Mercury’s rule which is if you are a babyface and you lose, you never raise your hand. I so wanted to stick it to everybody and say I don’t care who wins and loses because I am Miro and I raised my hand. I came to the back and Vince said he was going to give me a bonus because he said, ‘Oh, they tried to bury you out there and you tried to take care of yourself.’ Jericho said, ‘What, they aren’t going to do anything out there without telling him.’ Miro said Vince told him, ‘this is exactly what we wanted to see, very aggressive good stuff’ and that was my last match.”

Miro also talked about being fined for cutting his hair:

“I cut my hair because I had nothing going on. They were beating me day in and day out. I was going away for shoulder surgery. I came back for one match and they made Big Show chokeslam me four times and chokeslam me seven times and they tried to convince me to protect my character. C’mon man. I’m not that stupid. It’s ok because I love Big Show. He put me over when I needed it so I have to put him over. Who cares? I’m not that guy. Just tell him we need 3 chokeslams and a punch, one, two, three. Great, I’ll do it. They threw a big stink about my hair. They said, ‘how dare you? How can you? Why didn’t you ask?’ Sorry, I’ll ask next time.”

