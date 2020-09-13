Miro Praises AEW and Says It Is ‘Destroying’ NXT

Miro recently published a video to his YouTube channel and talked about his signing with AEW;

“I’m thankful to Tony Khan, we got in contact — he’s such a good dude, he’s such a great owner,” Miro said. “He’s very open to talk to with creative and ideas. He’s around everybody, he’s not hiding, none of that. His energy is great, he’s just wants the best, man, and that’s all it is. We all have the same agenda. We all want AEW to succeed. We are promoting ourselves, of course, but we all are in agreement AEW can do [great things]. I mean, we’re already do great, destroying NXT and all that.”

“They needed a best man and I feel like that’s a great spot for me, but I’m not just ‘a best man,’ I am ‘the best man.'”

(quotes courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)