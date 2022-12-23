Miro Publicly Questions Reporter Who Claims He Rejected the AEW Full Gear Match

As PWMania.com previously reported, Miro is healthy and wants to wrestle in AEW, but his creative status with the company is unknown.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com addressed the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio.

He said, “In September, Tony Khan came to Miro, and he had this idea which would build to a match on the November pay-per-view, the November 19th pay-per-view [Full Gear], and he didn’t want to do it. It’s weird, a lot of people coming from WWE are very leery about losing. But anyway, they went through, and now November’s over, and now we’re in the new cycle, and they were going to bring him back and try to come up with ideas for him.”

WOR: Dave Meltzer goes through the Miro situation.https://t.co/mYdKSkcI6U pic.twitter.com/6RREDS536V — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) December 22, 2022

Miro responded to Meltzer, writing, “what happened between January and June?” Meltzer replied with, “why don’t you tell us.”