Miro Returns to AEW on Dynamite After a Lengthy Absence

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Miro returned to AEW on the June 1st 2022 edition of Dynamite after being out of action since November due to a hamstring injury. Miro won an open challenge from Johnny Elite by submitting him to the Game Over submission.

Miro stated in a pre-match promo that he was returning to help his fellow man and redeem everyone.

You can watch the highlights below:

