Miro Returns to AEW on Dynamite After a Lengthy Absence

Miro returned to AEW on the June 1st 2022 edition of Dynamite after being out of action since November due to a hamstring injury. Miro won an open challenge from Johnny Elite by submitting him to the Game Over submission.
Miro stated in a pre-match promo that he was returning to help his fellow man and redeem everyone.
You can watch the highlights below:
.@ToBeMiro is VICTORIOUS in his much-anticipated return to #AEW! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/ogeBqSZVSL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 2, 2022