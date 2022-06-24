Miro Reveals Why He Took Time Off, His Original AEW Return Plans and More

Miro recently spoke with Fightful Select, revealing new information about his recent injury and return.

Miro planned to take a break after he strained his hamstring the previous year. Then he received a call to compete against Orange Cassidy on the Dynamite show on November 3 in order to qualify for the AEW World Title Eliminator Finals at the Full Gear pay-per-view. Miro accelerated the injury after defeating Cassidy to the point that the hamstring was torn.

Later, on November 13, at Full Gear, Miro was defeated by Bryan Danielson in the Eliminator finals. He took a break and took a few months off after that match to recover.

Miro returned to action a few weeks ago on the June 1 Dynamite and defeated Johnny Elite (aka John Morrison) after taking a break following the Full Gear defeat to Danielson. Then, on last week’s Road Rager Dynamite, he defeated Ethan Page to earn a spot in the AEW All-Atlantic Title battle at Forbidden Door.

When the “God” vignettes started showing in January of this year, Miro initially thought he was coming back, but he pointed out that AEW’s roster is so full that once you’re out of the wheel, sometimes it’s hard to get back in. He continued by expressing his happiness at being back.

The first-ever AEW All-Atlantic Champion will be decided in a Fatal 4 Way match between Miro, PAC, Malakai Black, and Clark Connors, which will be featured on Sunday’s AEW vs NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

