Miro Sends A Warning To Jim Cornette, Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford React

During his recent podcast, Jim Cornette had the following to say about Miro:

“[Miro] is being allowed to be himself, and he is obviously a complete f*cking goof. He has no idea how to get over. He has no idea what got him over for that little time before in the other company. He does this stupid sh*t and obviously enjoys himself doing it. He was paired with a f*cking kid who looks like he’s in middle school and his slutty girlfriend to have a feud with a guy who sticks his hands in his pockets and another guy who looks like he cuts his hair with a pencil sharpener.”

Miro issued a response to Cornette and Kip Sabian/Penelope Ford also commented:

. @TheJimCornette , if You call Penelope Slut again I’ll come like Gods wrath on you! You understand. I’ll personally drive to Your BASEMENT. — Miro (@ToBeMiro) March 13, 2021

People like @TheJimCornette bring not only pro wrestling down, but young women and men get abused and name called for 40 views on YouTube. — Miro (@ToBeMiro) March 13, 2021

Legit @TheJimCornette is a total all talk wet lettuce, his funeral is going to be a joyous occasion. 🎉🎊 https://t.co/wa0G2lA4L6 — Kip Sabian (@TheKipSabian) March 13, 2021