Miro Speaks Out About His AEW Status Amid Rumors About His Creative Direction

As PWMania.com previously reported, Miro is reportedly in good health and wants to compete in AEW, but his creative status with the company remains up in the air.

Miro was asked when he would be back on AEW television while speaking with Muse TV. Here responed:

“Spicy question. It’s not up to me. I’m doing everything I can and from then on, I’m just sitting and waiting for the opportunity.”

During the post-show media scrum for the 2022 ROH Final Battle, TNT and ROH TV champion Samoa Joe mentioned Miro, perhaps as a hint for his creative future:

“If you think you’re the guy that is going to come take this from me, show up, I’ll whoop your a–. It don’t matter if it’s Miro, Cody (Rhodes) can come back, bring anybody. If you want to come here and take my championship, you’re more than welcome to come. I don’t hunt people. I’m not out here chasing cats. They come chase me. The king sits on the throne, you come to me. That’s how this works and how it’s going to continue to work as long as I hold these championships.”

