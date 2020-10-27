Miro Speaks Out On How WWE Has Booked Lana

In an interview with ITRWrestling.com, Miro commented on how WWE has been booking Lana in recent weeks and if him signing with AEW has been an influence:

“I don’t book their shows, I have no idea. All I know is that she’s most likely tougher than anybody else on their roster because clearly, that’s the first time in history that’s been done. And every single time, she gets the f**k up and keeps going, you know. She doesn’t say, ‘No.’ She doesn’t say, ‘I don’t want to do that.’ She doesn’t sell.

She’s going out there and doing her job, and doing her job to perfection. Because you can see, in that ring, when she gets that time, you can see who’s who and who’s been working, and who’s been sitting on their a***s the whole time. And I’m so freaking proud of CJ, man, because she’s proven that she’s most likely the most talented and underrated person in the whole entire wrestling community.”