Miro Talks About His Long Term Deal in AEW, His Injury and Recovery, More

Miro recently spoke with Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Miro spoke out on his injury, his recovery process, and re-signing with AEW.

His injury and recovery:

“I feel great now. I got my hamstring a little tweaked. Then I got the call and I had to fly and do the Orange Cassidy match. You know, I had this great opportunity for the world title. I took care of Orange Cassidy in a hurry, but I ripped my hamstring even further,” he shared.

“Then knowing that I have to come back a week later to fight Bryan Danielson was maybe one of my biggest challenges so far in my career. Thankfully to Dr. Beau Hightower in New Mexico, he really got me up on my feet. I was barely walking and I had a week to prepare for that match. I was with him every day, a few hours a day, just so I can rehab that hamstring just to be able to walk. Eventually, a week later, I was, I mean, it was okay.”

“We had the Bryan match. After that match though, my hamstring was done. It was just screaming, ‘I want to rest.’ That’s what happened. I needed some time off. I thought I was going to come back around January. That’s why we did those vignettes. Unfortunately, when you fall out of the wheel of AEW, our roster is so stacked with great guys, great competitors, that I can’t be offended by it. Then I had a few acting gigs in the meanwhile that I got taken care of. So I had my time off. I loved my time doing that. But now I’m back and I want more than I had before.”

Signing with AEW:

“They wanted me to sign a long term deal for a reason and I signed a long term for a reason. It’s a place where I can be creatively free. Now that’s what you’re seeing on screen. The ball is in my court and my boss, Tony Khan, let me have that and said, ‘Hey, go do you.’ I feel that played a big role in my decision of being here,” Miro said.

“Everybody watching AEW knows that I’m a world champion. I know it. I would be short changing myself and T.K. if I said I’m not that, and I walk around with that mentality as well. I don’t want to sit around and collect a check. I want to create, to evolve, and become world champion, but before that, I’m going to have to focus on the All-Atlantic championship which is going to be even bigger than the World Championship.”

“I love this place and Tony Khan believes in me. He lets me do me. He doesn’t have to be involved in every single thing. I love that. I love working with him. I love the company. I love the stacked roster that we have. Almost like 99% of these people that I’m fighting now, it’s for the first time. We’ve never wrestled before and I love those challenges. I love every single time I step my foot in the ring. Sometimes I have 30 seconds, 45 seconds, but I make the most of it every single time. That’s what it’s all about. It’s not just about having great matches, or having 20-30 minute matches that are great. We only have so much television. It’s about what you do with those 30 seconds that you have or the 45 seconds that you have, and this is why I excel the most.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



