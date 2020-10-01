Miro Talks About Wanting To Leave WWE In 2018

During an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Miro (Rusev) talked about wanting to leave WWE back in 2018. Miro talked about how he spoke with Senior Director of Talent Relations Mark Carano and then the news leaked on the internet:

“I don’t know if I had planned anything. There was a point when I was really unhappy. I didn’t make a big fuss. Once again, ‘The Stooges’ find out that I wanted to leave because there was only one person. I went and said, ‘Mark, I want to leave.’ He’s like, ‘OK bud, we can make it happen.’ That was maybe two or three years ago, whenever it was. Of course, nothing happened, but the internet found out about it the same day. So it’s like whatever. It’s really whatever because you can’t go nowhere to complain.”

“Once you go to complain somewhere, it leaks right out. So who do you go to tell because if you’re unhappy, who do you go and tell because you can’t get a meeting with the big boss. It’s just impossible. You go to whoever you’re supposed to, and it leaks right to the dirt sheets. Where am I going? Where do I complain. People have mental breakdowns. There’s nowhere to complain. It blows my mind.”

Miro talked about the sex addict storyline that he was not happy about:

“That’s when I came out and they want CJ [Lana] to say that I’m a sex addict, but the original pitch was that I have erectile dysfunction,” Miro revealed. “They really wanted to kill me like completely because I don’t think in any anybody’s eyes how the baby face has erectile dysfunction, and he’s somewhat of a good guy. And there’s nothing wrong with people having erectile dysfunction, you know, there’s the pills you can take. But that was not the case here and there’s no coming back from it.

“There’s absolutely no coming back from it, and I told him, ‘Vince, this this is going to bury me completely. You have the man that took my wife, and now, I have erectile dysfunction and then I’m going to lose. Well, I was not supposed to lose anyways, but that’s just changing time. I just think it’s a better idea if we do the sex addict thing.’ So he went for it right away, but thank God. Thank God I did not have erectile dysfunction as a character.”

(quotes courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)