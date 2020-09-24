Miro “Tweaks” Angle In AEW Dynamite Match Last Night

Miro reportedly suffered a minor injury during last night’s AEW Dynamite in-ring debut, but he is OK and likely will not miss any ring time. Last night’s match saw Miro and Kip Sabian defeat Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela in tag team action when Miro used his Game Over submission, formerly known as The Accolade, to make Sonny tap out. There was some concern after Miro started selling a leg injury after getting sent to the floor as chaos broke out towards the end of the match.

In an update, Bryan Alvarez noted on Wrestling Observer Live that Miro “tweaked” his ankle, but he felt better after the match, and is fine. It was noted that the injury was said to be legitimate, but Miro is OK now.

Miro has not addressed the injury as of this writing but he did take to Twitter this afternoon and comment on his opponents. “Very impressed with @SonnyKissXO and @JANELABABY not so much. Best man stamp of approval,” he wrote.