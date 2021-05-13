Miro Wins The TNT Title On This Week’s Edition Of AEW Dynamite

Miro defeated Darby Allin on this week’s AEW Dynamite to capture the TNT Title. Miro attacked Allin for several minutes before the bell rang to start the match. The referee checked on Allin and Allin insisted on the match being started. Miro immediately hit a superkick to Allin but Allin kicked out. Allin was able to make a comeback and stayed in the fight. Sting was attacked by Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky at one point but was able to recover.

Allin got several nearfalls on Miro but Miro was finally able to pick up the win with the Game Over.