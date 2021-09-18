Missy Hyatt Addresses Past Wrestling Culture That Was Depicted On Dark Side Of The Ring

Former manager Missy Hyatt sounded off on the controversy following the “Plane Ride From Hell” episode of Dark Side of the Ring.

There were stories told by Rob Van Dam and others about how wrestlers used to drug women to have their way with them, Ric Flair’s behavior towards a flight attendant where he exposed himself to her, and more.

Hyatt wrote the following on Twitter:

“My opinion on the culture depicted in @DarkSideOfRing. Old school rasslin:it was sadly not frowned upon exposing yourself to a stranger,h-bombing co workers or even strangers.it was part of the culture at the time.I dont condone it. glad the new generation is wiser.”

Hyatt came to the defense of Tommy Dreamer who was indefinitely suspended from Impact Wrestling due to his comments about Flair’s alleged actions:

“@THETOMMYDREAMER doesnt deserve any backlash based on 1 bad sound bite.he has always been the voice of reason to talk down drugged up-degenerate behavior of some of the boys.been a clean-clear minded person in the ring & in life.helped so many young & old workers. #professional.”

Hyatt also responded to comments from fans:

You don't speak out about drugs, parting,harassment or you are a stooge or a trouble maker. Other sports have a similar party culture. I knew about a group of tampa bay lightning that h bombed women and there were allegations of rape. Rape is rape no matter what — Missy Hyatt (@missyhyatt) September 18, 2021