Missy Hyatt Reveals She Dated Jim Ross And They “Rocked” Each Other’s Worlds

Missy Hyatt revealed that she had dated Jim Ross a few years after his wife died.

Jan Ross died in 2017 from a traumatic brain injury. She was driving to a local gym on her Vespa in Norman, Oklahoma, when she was hit by a car. She was not wearing a helmet and sustained several skull fractures. She died from her injuries a few days later. Jim has openly discussed how much the loss has affected him, and her spirit lives on after a long and happy marriage.

While appearing on Cafe de René, Wyatt was asked if she would be willing to spend the night with Ross and give him the opportunity to “rock it up.” This led to the reveal, as they had dated in 2019. She did not disclose how long the relationship lasted.

“Honestly, me and Jim dated for a couple of years, about two years after his wife passed away, we dated for about two years. So, yeah, I’ve rocked his world. He’s rocked my world.”

Wyatt and Ross have previously hosted a UWF show. In her 2001 book, she paid tribute to him and thanked him for being by her side and mentoring him.

You can check out the complete podcast below: