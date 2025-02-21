Mistico Set For Upcoming AEW Taping

Mistico is coming to AEW and ROH.

The company announced the Mexican legend will be appearing at an upcoming AEW and ROH taping on March 1 in Oakland, CA.

AEW confirmed the news on Friday.

“OAKLAND ARE YOU READY,” the announcement began. “Mistico LIVE!”

The announcement continued, “Don’t miss your chance to see Mistico in action this coming March 1st at Oakland Arena at 4:30 PM Pacific Time! Tickets at http://AEWTIX.com!”