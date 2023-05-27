MITB Qualifying Matches, Roman Reigns Segment For Next Week’s SmackDown

By
Matt Boone
-
You can officially pencil in two matches and a special segment for next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program, the company has announced that next week’s show will feature a pair of qualifying matches for this year’s WWE Money In The Bank 2023 pay-per-view in the U.K. in July.

The first two MITB qualifiers will see Zelina Vega go one-on-one with Lacey Evans for the women, and Montez Ford vs. LA Knight for the men.

Also announced for next week’s post-Night Of Champions episode of Friday Night SmackDown is a special segment celebrating Roman Reigns’ 1,000 day milestone as WWE Universal Champion.

