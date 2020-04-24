MITB WWE Championship Contract Signing Confirmed For RAW

A WWE Title match contract signing will take place during Monday’s WWE RAW on the USA Network. WWE has announced that Seth Rollins and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will sign the contract for their Money In the Bank match on Monday.

Monday’s RAW episode will reportedly air on a slight tape delay as WWE is taping that show and the May 4 Money In the Bank go-home show that day. Rollins vs. McIntyre is set to take place at the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view on May 10. This will be McIntyre’s first title defense since retaining over Big Show a few weeks back, the same night he won the title from Brock Lesnar during WrestleMania 36 Night Two.