Mixed Feelings About Matt Riddle, NXT Star Reportedly Injured

– There appears to be a mixed reaction to Matt Riddle from upper management in WWE. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that “there are some who think he’s got magic and others who don’t see it, but the key in his situation is his ‘lack of understanding of politics’ which translated would seem to be trying to do programs with Bill Goldberg and Brock Lesnar without going to them first.”

One person told Meltzer that Riddle comes off like a younger version of Randy Orton that rubs some people the wrong way.

– NXT star Tyler Bate is reportedly dealing with an undisclosed injury with Over the Top Wrestling noting the following: