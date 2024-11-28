Mixed Reports About Jade Cargill Following Injury Angle

Jade Cargill has been the subject of mixed reports, but the most recent updates are encouraging.

According to PWInsider, several WWE insiders have stated that the claim that Cargill is actually injured is completely untrue. Despite multiple stories and rumors on social media, she appears to be fine.

The attack on SmackDown last week was reportedly all part of a storyline rather than a cover for real injury. WWE indicated that all of the storyline injuries were intended to set the stage for Cargill’s storyline.

The story goes that no one knows who sent Cargill through a car windshield. Last Monday on Raw, Bianca Belair stated that she will seek to identify the perpetrator. If the objective is for Belair and Cargill to split and create a WrestleMania feud, it makes logical to reveal Beliar as the attacker.