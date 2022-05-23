Mixed Tag Team Match Internally Scheduled For AEW Double Or Nothing

At least one more match will be added to the Double Or Nothing Card, according to AEW President Tony Khan.

On today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that a mixed tag team match is being prepared for the show. Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti will face Ethan Page or Scorpio Sky and Paige VanZant.

On either Wednesday’s Dynamite or Friday’s Rampage, the match will be confirmed, according to reports. AEW will also confirm MJF vs. Wardlow on this week’s Dynamite.

Below is the updated card for Double Or Nothing:

AEW World Title Match

CM Punk vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Triple Threat

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Jurassic Express (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Anna Jay vs. Jade Cargill (c)

The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Finals

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly or ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe

The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Finals

Toni Storm or Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander or Ruby Soho

Anarchy In The Arena Match

The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard) vs. Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson

Trios Match

House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro, Rey Fenix)

The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks

The Buy-In Pre-show

Hook and Danhausen vs. Tony Nese and Mark Sterling