Miyu Yamashita on Coming Up Short in Women’s Title Match at AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling fans have not seen the last of Miyu Yamashita.

The Japanese women’s wrestling star surfaced on social media on Thursday afternoon to comment on coming up short in her bid to capture the AEW Women’s Championship from Thunder Rosa on this week’s special Fight For The Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

“I’m glad I was able to fight you,” Yamashita wrote via her official Twitter page today. “[Thunder] Rosa, thank you.”

Yamashita added, “I will continue to be the Only One, because only I am me.”

She would then wrap her post-show statement up by vowing to return to AEW at some point in the future.

“I will get stronger and come back to AEW again,” she concluded.

Check out the actual tweet embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter feed of Japanese women’s wrestling star Miyu Yamashita.