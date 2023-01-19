Miyu Yamashita Wants to Wrestle More in AEW, Set For ROH Title Match

Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling’s Miyu Yamashita recently spoke with Steve Fall’s Ten Count for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

Yamashita and Skye Blue teamed up against Nyla Rose and Serena Deeb in an AEW Dark match in 2022. Then-World Champion Thunder Rosa defeated her on the July 27, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite. During the discussion, Yamashita commented on her match (via a translator):

“This week actually, this weekend I believe on the 21st she’s actually going to face against Athena for the ROH Women’s Championship. You know, it’s a really big deal. It’s the main event of the show, I believe. And not just that she hopes to wrestle more in AEW, hopes the wrestle more in Tokyo Joshi of course and hopes to wrestle as many places as she can globally all around the world.”

You can watch the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)