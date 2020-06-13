Miz And Morrison Music Video To Air, WWE Raw Promo

– Below is a promo for Monday’s post-Backlash edition of WWE RAW, which will feature fallout from Sunday’s match between Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. WWE is also focusing on how Seth Rollins has invited Rey Mysterio and his son Dominick to RAW to continue their storyline.

– Friday’s SmackDown saw The Miz and John Morrison start to premiere their music video for the “HEY! Hey Hey” single for the feud with WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman, which is the follow-up to their “Hey Hey” single, which was to promote the WrestleMania 36 feud with The Usos and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day. Before the music video could get going, Strowman interrupted and came out for the main event, which saw Strowman and Heavy Machinery defeat Miz, Morrison and Dolph Ziggler. WWE has announced that the full music video will be premiered during Sunday’s special Backlash edition of The Bump.