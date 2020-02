“Miz & Mrs.” drew 457,000 viewers on the USA Network this week. That is a drop from last week’s 475,000 viewers.

This week’s episode garnered the second-lowest audience in the history of the show.

“Miz & Mrs.” ranked #49 on the Top 150 cable TV shows chart this week, drawing a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demo. Last week’s episode garnered a 0.20 rating and ranked #46.