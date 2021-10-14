Miz & Maryse Season 3 Officially Announced

WWE’s “Miz & Mrs.” unscripted series has been renewed for a third season.

Veteran WWE Superstar appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres show today and announced that the USA Network has renewed the series for season three. WWE and USA issued a press release confirming the renewal, touting how the show ranked among the top 10 returning series in year-over-year growth across all key demographics.

The 10-episode third season is expected to air in 2022.

“Miz & Mrs.” gives an exclusive look into the luxurious lifestyle of The Miz, wife Maryse, and their eccentric family.

“We are overjoyed that we are able to continue giving fans a front row seat into our crazy lives,” said The Miz and Maryse. “Season three is going to be AWESOME!”

Season two of “Miz & Mrs.” wrapped earlier this year. Fans can now catch up on the show via Peacock.

“Miz & Mrs. is produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions, with Farnaz Farjam Chazan serving as Executive Producer for Bunim/Murray Productions. Trish Gold serves as showrunner and Executive Producer. Kevin Dunn and Chris Kaiser serve as Executive Producers for WWE. The Miz and Maryse are also Executive Producers.

Stay tuned for more. Maryse posted the following shots from their season three photo shoot: