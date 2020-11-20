Miz & Mrs. And Total Bellas Ratings Reports For 11/19

Thursday’s episode of Total Bellas on E! drew 257,000 viewers in the 9pm timeslot, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, ranking #62 on the Cable Top 150.

This is down from last week’s Total Bellas season six premiere, which drew 416,000 viewers and ranked #38 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.19 rating in the key demo.

Thursday’s episode of Miz & Mrs. on the USA Network drew 412,000 viewers in the 10:30pm timeslot. The episode ranked #58 on the Cable Top 150, drawing a 0.13 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This is down from last week’s Miz & Mrs. mid-season two premiere, which drew 455,000 viewers and ranked #44 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 key demo.

Here is USA’s recap video for this week’s Total Bellas episode-