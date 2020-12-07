Miz & Mrs. And Total Bellas Ratings Reports For 12/3

Thursday’s new episode of WWE’s Miz & Mrs. on the USA Network drew 503,000 viewers and ranked #47 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up from last week’s 380,000 viewers for the Thanksgiving episode. Last week’s show ranked #41 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.12 rating in the key demographic.

Thursday’s new episode of WWE’s Total Bellas on the E! channel drew 299,000 viewers and ranked #48 on the Cable Top 150, right under Miz & Mrs., with a 0.14 rating in the key demo. There was no Total Bellas episode for last week due to the Thanksgiving holiday, but this is up from the week before, which drew 257,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Below is E!’s video recap for last Thursday’s Total Bellas episode.