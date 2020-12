Thursday’s Thanksgiving edition of WWE’s Miz & Mrs. on the USA Network drew 380,000 viewers and ranked #41 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down from last week’s 412,000 viewers. Last week’s show ranked #58 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.13 rating in the key demographic.

There was no Total Bellas episode on Thanksgiving night. Total Bellas will return to the E! network with a new episode this Thursday.