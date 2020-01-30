Miz & Mrs. Season 2 Premiere Draws Record Low Viewership

Tuesday’s season two premiere of “Miz & Mrs.” on the USA Network drew just 437,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is the lowest viewership in the history of the show. The July 23, 2019 episode from the first season drew 722,000 viewers.

Miz & Mrs. ranked #106 in viewership and #59 for the night on the Cable Top 150 this week, with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

It’s very interesting that Miz & Mrs. bombed so hard in the ratings as they had WWE NXT as the lead-in on the USA Network. You can click here for this week’s NXT vs. AEW Dynamite viewership report.

Season one of Miz & Mrs. drew a total of 21.172 million viewers across 20 episodes, for an average of 1.058 million viewers per episode.

Below is our Miz & Mrs. season 2 viewership tracker:

January 29 Episode: 437,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 5 Episode:

Season 1 Viewership Total: 21.172 million viewers

Season 1 Average: 1.058 million viewers per episode