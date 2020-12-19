Miz & Mrs. Season Two Finale And Total Bellas Ratings Report For 12/18

Thursday’s season 2 finale of WWE’s Miz & Mrs. on the USA Network drew 551,000 viewers and ranked #33 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.17 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up from last week’s 444,000 viewers. Last week’s show ranked #65 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.12 rating in the key demographic. This was the best regular episode viewership of the second season for Miz & Mrs. The mid-season bonus episode, which aired immediately after RAW on November 9, drew 617,000 viewers.

Miz & Mrs. season 2 drew a total of 6.119 million viewers, for an average of 470,692 viewers per episode, across 13 episodes. To compare, season 1 drew a total of 21.172 million viewers across 20 episodes, for an average of 1.058 million viewers per episode.

The Miz, Maryse and their family & friends will return with season 3 of Miz & Mrs. in 2021.

Thursday’s new episode of WWE’s Total Bellas on the E! channel drew 305,000 viewers and ranked #59 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.12 rating in the key demo. This is up from last week’s 219,000 viewers. Last week’s Total Bellas ranked #105 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic. As noted, last week’s show drew the lowest numbers in the history of the show.

Total Bellas will be off TV for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, but they will return with the rest of season 6 in 2021.

Below is E!’s video recap for last night’s Total Bellas episode. The Twitter video below features highlights from the Miz & Mrs. season 2 finale.