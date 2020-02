Wednesday’s episode of “Miz & Mrs.” on the USA Network drew 500,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up from last week’s 457,000 viewers, which was the second-lowest viewership in show history. This week’s audience is the best of the second season so far.

Miz & Mrs. ranked #40 for the night on the Cable Top 150 this week, with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Last week’s show ranked #49 with a 0.16 rating.