Miz TV Confirmed For Friday’s WWE Smackdown

SmackDown Tag Team Champions John Morrison and The Miz will host another “MizTV” segment during Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

Their guests will be The New Day and The Usos.

WWE currently has a Triple Threat Ladder Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles scheduled for WrestleMania 36 with The Miz and John Morrison defending against The New Day and The Usos. We’ve noted how The Miz was unable to perform at last week’s WrestleMania 36 tapings, as he was sick, and because of that they reportedly changed the Triple Threat to one of The Usos vs. Morrison. There’s no word yet on why it wasn’t a Triple Threat with Big E or Kofi Kingston vs. one of The Usos vs. Morrison, but Friday’s “MizTV” segment should explain everything and finalize the match.

Above is a new promo for Friday’s SmackDown, which will be the WrestleMania 36 go-home show.

Below is the updated announced line-up for Friday’s taped SmackDown:

* The Miz and John Morrison host “MizTV” with The New Day and The Usos

* John Cena responds to Bray Wyatt’s “Firefly Fun House Match” challenge for Cena vs. The Fiend at WrestleMania 36

* Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg meet face-to-face ahead of their WrestleMania 36 title change

It’s believed that the segment with Reigns and Goldberg will explain Reigns’ absence from the WrestleMania 36 card as well. You can read about who Reigns’ replacement is by clicking here.