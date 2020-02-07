Miz/Mrs. Viewership & Rating For This Week

Wednesday’s episode of “Miz & Mrs.” on the USA Network drew just 475,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up from last week’s season two premiere, which drew 437,000 viewers. Last week’s show drew the lowest viewership in the history of the show. This week’s show drew the second-lowest.

Miz & Mrs. ranked #95 in viewership and #46 for the night on the Cable Top 150 this week, with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Last week’s episode ranked #106 in viewership and #59 on the Cable Top 150.