MJF Acknowledges The Bloodline During WWE SmackDown

It would appear that MJF was following along with this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown as he was tweeting about it while The Bloodline was in the ring.

The Usos and Sami Zayn announced that Solo Sikoa is the newest member of The Bloodline during Friday night’s show. Prior to being interrupted by Drew McIntyre, Jimmy, Jey, Sami, and Sikoa made the “We are the Ones” gesture.

MJF tweeted with his own “We are the Ones” gesture to let everyone know that he is following along with the show. MJF has been very complimentary of WWE, and has previously stated that he intends to start a bidding war when his current deal with the company expires in January of 2024.

This week on Dynamite, it appeared as if AEW were beginning a storyline in which MJF threatened to win the AEW World Title and then take it to WWE. In the case of MJF, the WWE references make sense, and the hope is that fans will turn against him.

You can check out MFJ’s reference below: