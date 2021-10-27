MJF Added To Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Lineup

The MJF vs. Darby Allin feud will continue during tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT. AEW has announced that MJF will be in action tonight, but no opponent was announced.

MJF responded to a tweet that recalled how he enlisted Shawn Spears and Wardlow to beat down Sting last week, in an effort to break Allin mentally, and will look to send another message to Allin with tonight’s match on Dynamite.

“Darby is gone. Also I’m not vile, I’m salt of the earth,” he wrote.

It’s believed that MJF vs. Allin will take place at AEW Full Gear on November 13.

Gonna hit the pay window and get the hell out of the B town known as Boston. pic.twitter.com/nqk2L3y4J8 — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 26, 2021